City Girls Debut 'City on Lock' Album - Stream Now!

City Girls are back!

The “Act Up” rap duo returned on Saturday (June 20) with their latest studio album, City on Lock.

The album includes collaborations with Doja Cat, Lil Durk, Lil Baby and Yo Gotti, and follows the release of “You Tried It” and “First Day Out.” The album leaked in full one day before online. The album was delayed due to member JT serving a prison sentence from 2018 to 2019 for credit card fraud charges. She served a 15 month sentence.

“CITY. ON. LOCK. OUT NOW! We worked so hard on this project. We want to thank EVERYONE for always supporting us and being in our corner. We have always wanted to give yal the music yal deserved no matter what. City Girls & City Boys STAND TF UP! Cuz the city on motherf–king LOCK. 🔥🔒🌃,” the duo wrote on Instagram.

