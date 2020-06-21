Top Stories
Sun, 21 June 2020 at 1:08 am

D.L. Hughley Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus After Collapsing During Show

D.L. Hughley is updating fans on his health after his on-stage collapse.

The 57-year-old actor and comedian shared a video on Twitter on Saturday night (June 20), revealing that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Thank you everybody for your prayers and well wishes,” D.L. said. “When I came I was being treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration, I was very dehydrated. Turns out, they ran a battery of tests and I also tested positive for COVID-19 which blew me away. I was asymptomatic.”

The night before, D.L. was performing a set at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville when he collapsed on stage. He was then taken to the hospital, where he was tested for the virus.

“Apparently I just lost consciousness,” D.L. said of the incident. “If your ass passes out in the middle of the show, you probably need to get tested. I am going back to my hotel room to quarantine for 14 days.”
