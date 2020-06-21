Disney Plus Releases The First Trailer for 'Hamilton' - Watch!

Get excited – Hamilton will be released on Disney+ in less than a month!

The streaming site just released the trailer for the upcoming filmed version of the mega-hit Broadway musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film is being described by Disney as “an unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.”

Originally, the Hamilton movie wasn’t supposed to be released on Disney+ until October 2021, but because of the pandemic, Lin-Manuel released a statement saying that the movie would be released in July instead.

The original Broadway cast includes Lin-Manuel as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

Make sure you watch Hamilton on Disney+ starting on July 3!