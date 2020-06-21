Top Stories
The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

Post Malone Sold 50,000 of Wine in Two Days!

Post Malone Sold 50,000 of Wine in Two Days!

Sun, 21 June 2020 at 11:08 pm

Disney Plus Releases The First Trailer for 'Hamilton' - Watch!

Disney Plus Releases The First Trailer for 'Hamilton' - Watch!

Get excited – Hamilton will be released on Disney+ in less than a month!

The streaming site just released the trailer for the upcoming filmed version of the mega-hit Broadway musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film is being described by Disney as “an unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.”

Originally, the Hamilton movie wasn’t supposed to be released on Disney+ until October 2021, but because of the pandemic, Lin-Manuel released a statement saying that the movie would be released in July instead.

The original Broadway cast includes Lin-Manuel as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

Make sure you watch Hamilton on Disney+ starting on July 3!
Just Jared on Facebook
disney plus releases first hamilton trailer 01.
disney plus releases first hamilton trailer 02.
disney plus releases first hamilton trailer 03.
disney plus releases first hamilton trailer 04.
disney plus releases first hamilton trailer 05.
disney plus releases first hamilton trailer 06.
disney plus releases first hamilton trailer 07.
disney plus releases first hamilton trailer 08.
disney plus releases first hamilton trailer 09.
disney plus releases first hamilton trailer 10.
disney plus releases first hamilton trailer 11.
disney plus releases first hamilton trailer 12.
disney plus releases first hamilton trailer 13.
disney plus releases first hamilton trailer 14.
disney plus releases first hamilton trailer 15.
disney plus releases first hamilton trailer 16.
disney plus releases first hamilton trailer 17.

Photos: Photos Courtesy of Disney
Posted to: Disney Plus, Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Movies, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Tiffany Haddish speaks at a Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood - TMZ
  • Raven Symone is getting love from Disney Channel stars after her wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • Bobby Berk claims a RHONY star "stole" from his store - TooFab
  • Find out how Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are preparing for their baby - Just Jared Jr