Drake Shares Adorable Photo of Son Adonis on Father's Day

Drake is on daddy duty – and shouting out all the other fellow fathers of the world!

The 33-year-old “God’s Plan” rapper posted a sweet photo of his 2-year-old son Adonis on Father’s Day Sunday (June 21) on his Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drake

“Happy Fathers Day to all the real g’z handling business 🌍,” Drake captioned the cute post, in which he also tagged his own father, Dennis.

Back at the end of March, Drake shared a ton of photos of his son Adonis, along with himself and Adonis‘ mom Sophie Brussaux.

Last month, Drake explained why he shared photos of his son. Find out what he had to say…

Find out how other stars are celebrating Father’s Day this year.