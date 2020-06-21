Top Stories
Shane Dawson Announces He Is 'Done With' the Beauty YouTuber World Amid Drama

Shane Dawson Announces He Is 'Done With' the Beauty YouTuber World Amid Drama

The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sun, 21 June 2020 at 1:38 pm

Gisele Bundchen Celebrates Her 'Loving Hubby' Tom Brady on Father's Day

Gisele Bundchen Celebrates Her 'Loving Hubby' Tom Brady on Father's Day

Gisele Bundchen is sending so much love to Tom Brady.

The 39-year-old Brazilian model posted a message to the 42-year-old quarterback on her Instagram on Father’s Day Sunday (June 21).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gisele Bundchen

“To all the great dads out there, especially to my sweet dad and my loving hubby, Happy Father’s Day! Lovvvey, thank you for always being by my side nourishing our family in every way that you can. Thank you for loving us the way that you do and for always taking care of us and making us feel safe. We love you so much! ❤️” she wrote.

Gisele and Tom recently revealed who spends more money in their relationship. Find out what they said!

Click here to see Gisele’s sweet Father’s Day post.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Father's Day, Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Tiffany Haddish speaks at a Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood - TMZ
  • Raven Symone is getting love from Disney Channel stars after her wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • Bobby Berk claims a RHONY star "stole" from his store - TooFab
  • Find out how Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are preparing for their baby - Just Jared Jr