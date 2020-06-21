Gisele Bundchen Celebrates Her 'Loving Hubby' Tom Brady on Father's Day

Gisele Bundchen is sending so much love to Tom Brady.

The 39-year-old Brazilian model posted a message to the 42-year-old quarterback on her Instagram on Father’s Day Sunday (June 21).

“To all the great dads out there, especially to my sweet dad and my loving hubby, Happy Father’s Day! Lovvvey, thank you for always being by my side nourishing our family in every way that you can. Thank you for loving us the way that you do and for always taking care of us and making us feel safe. We love you so much! ❤️” she wrote.

