Shane Dawson Announces He Is 'Done With' the Beauty YouTuber World Amid Drama

The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sun, 21 June 2020 at 5:14 pm

Golfer Michelle Wie Welcomes First Child With Jonnie West

Golfer Michelle Wie Welcomes First Child With Jonnie West

Michelle Wie is a mom!

The pro-golfer has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Jonnie West.

Michelle shared the first pics of her new baby, who they’ve named Makenna Kamalei Yoona, on her social media account.

“Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you. Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, your daddy and I love you more than any words can describe,” Michelle wrote with the pics. “You are our entire 🌎 we can’t wait to watch you grow. ❤️ 6/19/20 ❤️.”

Michelle and Jonnie, who is the Director of Basketball Operations for the Golden State Warriors and son of NBA great Jerry West, got married in August last year.

If you didn’t see, Michelle was seen showing off her baby bump in one of her fave crop tops just a month before welcoming Makenna.
