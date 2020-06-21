Jeffree Star Goes on a Date With 'Big Brother' Star Jozea Flores - Watch!

Jeffree Star is going on a date after becoming single again this year.

Following his split from boyfriend Nathan Schwandt earlier in the year, Jeffree revealed that he is dating again, and documented a first date with Big Brother and The Challenge star Jozea Flores (also known as Jozea Rosé) in a new video on Sunday (June 21).

“Hey everyone, hope you have been amazing! It’s officially SUMMER and after 6 months of being single, I thought it was time to start dating again…but imagine inviting a guy over and he shows up to take you out to dinner but you haven’t gotten ready..so you ask HIM to do your makeup. Yes, that’s what’s happening today. Buckle in and watch the journey of Jozea doing my entire face from start to finish before our date!” Jeffree captioned the post.

