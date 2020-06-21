Top Stories
Joe Jonas & Pregnant Sophie Turner Pick Up Ice Cream Treat on Father's Day!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are enjoying a Father’s Day outing!

The expectant parents held hands while heading to Salt & Straw to pick up some ice cream on Sunday afternoon (June 21) in Los Angeles.

Earlier that day, Joe, 30, and Sophie, 24, met up with a few friends to play some tennis.

Sophie was first revealed to expecting back in February and a source says she is “due soon.”

“The whole Jonas family is looking forward to showering the new addition with love,” they told ET. “Sophie is due soon and can’t wait to be a mom.”

Joe and Sophie are excited to be new parents and have been enjoying the process of getting ready for their baby,” the source said. “Sophie and Joe have been trying to also stay active going on walks and hiking.”

Earlier this month, Joe and Sophie took one of their dogs for a walk along the beach.

