Joshua Jackson Turned to Co-Stars Kerry Washington & Reese Witherspoon For Parenting Advice

Joshua Jackson is celebrating his first ever Father’s Day this year after wife Jodie Turner-Smith gave birth to their first child, a baby girl.

While chatting with THR in their new digital issue, the 42-year-old actor revealed he turned to his Little Fires Everywhere co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington for parenting advice.

“I was going through a pretty significant change during the show: I found out my wife was pregnant,” Josh shared as he named the two stars were the most supportive. “So having a collection of supermoms around me helped with everything from finding doctors to baby clothes to ‘what to expect’ advice.”

After welcoming their daughter in April, Joshua wrote a sweet letter to Jodie for her first Mother’s Day.

