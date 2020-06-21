Top Stories
The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

Post Malone Sold 50,000 of Wine in Two Days!

Justin Bieber Addresses Sexual Assault Rumors In Series of Tweets: 'There Is No Truth To This Story'

Justin Bieber is denying rumors that he was involved in a sexual assault that took place in 2014.

In a series of tweets, the 26-year-old musician shut down the rumors before they even had a chance to spread more.

“In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel,” Justin explained to fans. “I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.”

He continued, “As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez.”

Justin then backed up his statement with several news stories about him being with Selena Gomez, who he was with at the time, at the event.

This other star also denied claims he was also involved in a sexual assault a few years ago.

See all his tweets below:

