Kane Brown Performs Acoustic Version of 'For My Daughter' in Honor of Father's Day - Watch!

Kane Brown is celebrating his first Father’s Day with a musical tribute to his daughter Kingsley Rose!

The 26-year-old country singer released a video of himself performing the acoustic version of his song “For My Daughter.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kane Brown

Kane originally released the song earlier this year, as I tribute to his daughter, vowing to always be there for her in the way his father wasn’t there for him.

“They say dads are supposed to shape you / In a way I guess mine did / I knew what I wouldn’t do if I ever had a kid,” Kane sings. “They say history repeats itself, but I guess that’s up to me / I grew up without a dad so I’m gonna be the best one I can be / Yeah I’m gonna be a dad and I’m gonna be the best one I can be.”

Kane and wife Katelyn welcomed Kinglsey back in October 2019.