Kenan Thompson Admits He's A Black Socks & Shorts Wearing, Corny Dad in New Interview

Kenan Thompson is opening up about being a dad to two girls.

The 42-year-old SNL actor admitted to People that he’s a very “corny” dad in a new interview.

“I think the biggest wake up call is how immediate it is,” Kenan shared of fatherhood. “One day you’re not a dad and then the next moment you are. You’re just a dad from that point on.”

Kenan is dad to Georgia and Gianna with wife Christina Evangeline.

He adds that “my coolness just got sucked right out of me” when became a father. “I didn’t know… I didn’t even feel it, but I just immediately started wearing black socks and shorts and just being really corny at stores and over-asking questions about items that are super obvious and in my face.”

Kenan, along with many others, appears in Bryce Dallas Howard‘s documentary, Dads, on AppleTV+.

