Kim Kardashian Wishes Husband Kanye West a Happy Father's Day

Kim Kardashian is paying tribute to Kanye West.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality television star posted a sweet tribute to the 43-year-old Ye rapper full of family photos on her Instagram on Father’s Day Sunday (June 21).

“Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!” she captioned the sweet post.

More recently, Kim has teamed up with Spotify for a podcast dedicated to prison reform, which would focus on the work with The Innocence Project. The show will aim to highlight the nonprofit legal organization seeking to overturn wrongful convictions.

Check out Kim Kardashian‘s Father’s Day tribute and sweet family photos.