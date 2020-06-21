Kylie Jenner Calls Ex Travis Scott 'The Best Daddy' to Daughter Stormi in Father's Day Post

Kylie Jenner is sending her love to Travis Scott on Father’s Day!

The 22-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram Story on Sunday (June 21) to wish the 28-year-old rapper a Happy Father’s Day.

Happy Father’s Day @travisscott,” Kylie wrote along with a photo of Travis and their daughter Stormi, 2. “The best daddy to our daughter.”

Kylie and Travis welcomed Stormi back in February 2018.

The two split up back in October, but have been spending a lot of time together as they co-parent Stormi.

Earlier this month, Kylie and Travis enjoyed a night out on the town together.

The last time we got a definitive answer about if Kylie and Travis were back together was when a family member dished.