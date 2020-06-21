Lil Baby Holds at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'My Turn' for a Third Week!

Lil Baby is still on top!

The 25-year-old superstar is spending a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with My Turn, the chart company reported on Sunday (June 21).

The album moved 72,000 equivalent album units in the past week. Lil Baby‘s album has been No. 1 for two straight weeks this month, following its initial debut at No. 1 back in March.

My Turn is one of only three albums to have at least three weeks at No. 1, along with The Weeknd‘s After Hours and Roddy Ricch‘s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.

The album got a boost thanks to the release of a new non-album single “The Bigger Picture” on June 12.

Congratulations, Lil Baby!

Check out this week’s full Top 10 on the Billboard 200 inside…

1. Lil Baby, My Turn

2. Lady Gaga, Chromatica

3. DaBaby, Blame It On Baby

4. Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Drake, Dark Lane Demo Tapes

6. Future, High Off Life

7. Gunna, Wunna

8. Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

9. Polo G, The Goat

10. The Weeknd, After Hours