Top Stories
Shane Dawson Announces He Is 'Done With' the Beauty YouTuber World Amid Drama

Shane Dawson Announces He Is 'Done With' the Beauty YouTuber World Amid Drama

The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sun, 21 June 2020 at 3:58 pm

Lil Baby Holds at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'My Turn' for a Third Week!

Lil Baby Holds at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'My Turn' for a Third Week!

Lil Baby is still on top!

The 25-year-old superstar is spending a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with My Turn, the chart company reported on Sunday (June 21).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lil Baby

The album moved 72,000 equivalent album units in the past week. Lil Baby‘s album has been No. 1 for two straight weeks this month, following its initial debut at No. 1 back in March.

My Turn is one of only three albums to have at least three weeks at No. 1, along with The Weeknd‘s After Hours and Roddy Ricch‘s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.

The album got a boost thanks to the release of a new non-album single “The Bigger Picture” on June 12.

Congratulations, Lil Baby!

Check out this week’s full Top 10 on the Billboard 200 inside…

1. Lil Baby, My Turn
2. Lady Gaga, Chromatica
3. DaBaby, Blame It On Baby
4. Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
Drake, Dark Lane Demo Tapes
6. Future, High Off Life
7. Gunna, Wunna
8. Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
9. Polo G, The Goat
10. The Weeknd, After Hours
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Billboard, Lil Baby, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Tiffany Haddish speaks at a Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood - TMZ
  • Raven Symone is getting love from Disney Channel stars after her wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • Bobby Berk claims a RHONY star "stole" from his store - TooFab
  • Find out how Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are preparing for their baby - Just Jared Jr