Pink Mocks Trump for Smaller-Than-Expected Crowd at Tulsa Rally

Pink is mocking President Donald Trump‘s latest rally.

The 40-year-old “So What?” superstar posted a video of herself reacting to a CNN news report from the President’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday (June 20).

“I think I sold that same place out in five minutes. #donkeyshow,” Pink wrote in reaction to a CNN report proclaiming “Small-Than-Expected Crowd Trickles Into Tulsa Rally.”

“I don’t know. There’s a lot of people dressed as seats. Maybe they’re all at catering,” she also says in an accompanying video while watching the news report.

“While the president’s campaign had claimed that more than a million people had sought tickets for the rally, the 19,000-seat BOK Center was at least one-third empty during the rally. A second, outdoor venue was so sparsely attended that he and Vice President Mike Pence both canceled appearances there,” the New York Times reported of the event’s attendance numbers.

Some of the low attendance was allegedly partially due to efforts from teenagers and K-pop fans, who similarly joined together recently to drown out racist hashtags amid protests.

“Some users of social media said on Saturday night that teenagers helped keep attendance at the rally down by seeking tickets they did not intend to use. TikTok and Twitter users posted that they had registered potentially hundreds of thousands of tickets for Trump’s campaign rally as a prank after @TeamTrump tweeted asking supporters to register for free tickets.”

