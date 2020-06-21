Post Malone Debuts Skeleton Tattoo on His Skull

Post Malone has new ink.

The 24-year-old “Circles” superstar posted a selfie on his Instagram on Sunday (June 21) to debut his new tattoo.

“I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool. Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking ass. Love, Austin,” he captioned the post.

Last month, Post Malone shared with fans that he has taken a step back from running his social media, and spoke out following the murder of George Floyd. Here’s what he said…

