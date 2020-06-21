Top Stories
Shane Dawson Announces He Is 'Done With' the Beauty YouTuber World Amid Drama

The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sun, 21 June 2020 at 5:01 pm

Prince William & Prince Charles Celebrate Father's Day With Brand New Picture!

Prince William & Prince Charles Celebrate Father's Day With Brand New Picture!

Prince William shared a brand new pic with his father, Prince Charles, to celebrate the Father’s Day holiday.

The 38-year-old royal is all smiles in the image, snapped by his wife, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and posted to social media.

The post also contains an image of Kate with her father, Michael Middleton, from when she was a young girl.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince William

Clarence House also shared the image, with a sweet birthday message for William.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Cambridge today! 🎊” the caption reads.

If you didn’t see, Kensington Palace also shared a few other images for William‘s birthday, with his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Check out the fun photos on JustJared.com here!
