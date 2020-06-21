Russell Wilson & Megan Rapinoe Open ESPY Awards 2020 with Powerful Speech About Black Lives Matter - Watch Now

Russell Wilson and Megan Rapinoe are opening the 2020 ESPY Awards with a powerful message.

The NFL star and soccer star opened the sports awards show with a message about the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Our country’s work is not anywhere close to done. We need justice. We need true leadership. We need a change, and we need it now,” Russell said. “I look at my children and I pray for a better future.”

“The only thing that must die is racism. Black lives matter. So where do we go from here?” Russell continued. “I see a world of hurt, pain, and despair. But I also see a new generation, a generation that is calling out in desperate need for lasting change…To my white teammates and friends, we need you to lead too. Don’t just listen, help.”

“It’s important that we keep this dialogue going and this energy alive,” Megan added.

Russell, Megan, and WNBA star Sue Bird are hosting the 2020 ESPY Awards virtually from their homes.