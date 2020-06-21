Shane Dawson Announces He Is 'Done With' the Beauty YouTuber World Amid Drama

Shane Dawson is stepping away from the beauty scene on YouTube.

The 31-year-old vlogger, who collaborated with Jeffree Star on the popular Conspiracy Palette last year, announced in a now-deleted statement on Saturday (June 20) that he is exiting from the beauty world amid infighting and drama within the community.

“The beauty gurus who are ALWAYS involved in scandals are ALL THE F–KING SAME. They are all attention seeking game playing egocentric narcissistic vengeful two faced ticking time bombs ready to explode. And I’m OVER it,” he wrote.

Shane went into detail about drama between James Charles and Tati Westbrook as well.

“This all happened over a year ago and I’m really sick of hearing about it and having people constantly using it as a way to keep my name and other names tagged together in drama videos,” he said.

“As for my channels, I’m done with the beauty world. I love what I was able to create with Jeffree and I’m sure people are going to assume I only did it for money but that’s not true. I just am choosing to no longer be apart of that world…I don’t think it’s for me. I need to get back to why I started YouTube back in 2005 and that was to make things that bring me joy (not drama) and to make movies one day,” he wrote in the now-deleted post.

Hours later, he deleted the note and added a new message on Twitter.

“I deleted everything. I’m done. For those who wanted me to ‘address it’ I did. I’m sure u can find it reposted somewhere. But I don’t want this energy in my life or on my timeline. I’m too sensitive for this s–t and I’m done.”

He recently documented a terrifying home invasion attempt on his channel.

