'The Bachelor' Stars Chris Soules & Victoria Fuller Enjoy Lunch Date in Her Hometown!

Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller are posing for their first photo together!

The Bachelor stars were photographed and featured on Leaping Lizard Cafe & Bakery’s Instagram on Saturday (June 21) after visiting the cafe in Victoria’s hometown of Virginia Beach.

“Loved having the cutest Bachelor couple join us for lunch today! Thanks for coming🌹 @vlfuller @souleschris,” the business captioned their photo of Chris and Victoria cozying up together after lunch.

Chris and Victoria have been fueling romance rumors for the past few months, and fans recently noticed that the two were quarantining together at Chris‘ home in Iowa.

Chris has been embroiled in legal trouble for the past several years after he was involved in a hit and run, leading to the death of a man. Victoria herself was also embroiled in her own controversy this year.