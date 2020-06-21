The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

The Black Eyed Peas are talking Fergie.

The “RITMO” hit-makers, who just dropped a new album called Translation, got candid about why longtime member Fergie isn’t with them at the moment in a Billboard interview.

When asked whether Fergie‘s heard the new album, will.i.am said: “She hasn’t heard it. She’s going to hear it when everybody else hears it. I hope she likes it. We try to keep in touch. We reach out every once in a while and say our hellos and happy birthdays and Merry Christmas and Happy Easter.”

“She knows where we’re at! We’re at the studio. And we love her, and she’s focusing on being a mom. That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do and we’re here for her, and she knows how to contact us for a retreat or a breakaway. It’s really the way Fergie designed it, so we’re respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her,” he continued.

“Fergie is our sister. So even with these small connections, she’s always going to be our sister. But unfortunately our schedule is displaced by [her] wanting to be a great mom, and she wants to focus on that. And like Will said, we support her 100%,” added Apl.de.ap.

