'The Jungle Book', 'Dumbo', 'Goonies' & More Get Disclaimers For Outdated Attitudes On UK's Sky Network

UK’s Sky network will feature new disclaimers for a handful of films on their service, including The Jungle Book, The Goonies and Dumbo.

Variety reports that the network has added “outdated attitudes” disclaimers to the beginning of the movies.

The one for Disney’s 1967 film, The Jungle Book, reads: “This film has outdated attitudes, language and cultural depictions which may cause offence today.”

Breakfast at Tiffany’s, The Last Samurai, Balls of Fury, Trading Places, Aliens, the animated Aladdin, Gone With the Wind, Lawrence of Arabia, Tropic Thunder, 1927′s The Jazz Singer, The Littlest Rebel, The Lone Ranger and Flash Gordon also feature the disclaimer.

The new version of The Jungle Book, which debuted in 2016, also has the disclaimer.

Additionally, certain films featured on Disney+ also have a disclaimer like this as well.

Gone With The Wind was pulled from another network earlier this week and will be re-added after filming a special introduction from a Black film scholar.