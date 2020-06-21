Tom Petty's Family Issues Cease & Desist to Trump for Using 'I Won't Back Down' at Tulsa Rally

Tom Petty‘s family is calling out President Donald Trump.

The family for the late entertainer issued a statement on social media on Saturday (June 20) following Trump‘s usage of “I Won’t Back Down” at his Tulsa, Oklahoma rally.

“Tom Petty‘s song ‘I Won’t Back Down’ was used today at Donald Trump‘s campaign rally in Tulsa, OK. Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind. Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together. Tom wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man and for EVERYONE,” they wrote.

“We want to make it clear that we believe everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn’t stand for this. We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either. We would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage. Concurrently, we have issued an official cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign. Adria, Annakim, Dana and Jane Petty

