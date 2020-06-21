'United We Sing' Grammy Tribute To Frontline Workers Airs Tonight - See The Full Performance Lineup Here!
United We Sing: A GRAMMY Salute To The Unsung Heroes is premiering tonight, June 21, on CBS and JustJared.com has the full celebrity and performer lineup!
Hosted by Harry Connick, Jr. and his daughter, Georgia, the special will follow them as they take a road trip in an RV to thank and celebrate essential workers who risk their own lives on a daily basis to keep us safe.
The special invites donors to contribute to charities that support underserved children, such as No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, as well as to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a charitable organization of the Recording Academy.
The Connicks‘ journey begins at their home in Connecticut, and after stopping in various cities along the way, they reach their final destination of New Orleans.
At each stop, Harry and Georgia will be listening to stories from essential workers in healthcare, food preparation, sanitation, law enforcement, trucking and more.
The show will come to a stop when they reach New Orleans, which is Harry‘s hometown.
United We Sing will premiere at 8/7c TONIGHT on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access.
See the full celebrity lineup inside now…
APPEARANCES BY:
Sandra Bullock
Drew Brees
Queen Latifah
Brad Pitt
Oprah Winfrey
Renée Zellweger
PERFORMANCES BY:
Harry Connick, Jr.
John Fogerty
Jamie Foxx
Herbie Hancock
Cyndi Lauper
Little Big Town
Branford Marsalis
Wynton Marsalis
Dave Matthews
Tim McGraw
Irma Thomas
Jon Batiste
Andra Day
Rockin Dopsie
Trombone Shorty