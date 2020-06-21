'United We Sing' Grammy Tribute To Frontline Workers Airs Tonight - See The Full Performance Lineup Here!

United We Sing: A GRAMMY Salute To The Unsung Heroes is premiering tonight, June 21, on CBS and JustJared.com has the full celebrity and performer lineup!

Hosted by Harry Connick, Jr. and his daughter, Georgia, the special will follow them as they take a road trip in an RV to thank and celebrate essential workers who risk their own lives on a daily basis to keep us safe.

The special invites donors to contribute to charities that support underserved children, such as No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, as well as to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a charitable organization of the Recording Academy.

The Connicks‘ journey begins at their home in Connecticut, and after stopping in various cities along the way, they reach their final destination of New Orleans.

At each stop, Harry and Georgia will be listening to stories from essential workers in healthcare, food preparation, sanitation, law enforcement, trucking and more.

The show will come to a stop when they reach New Orleans, which is Harry‘s hometown.

United We Sing will premiere at 8/7c TONIGHT on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access.

APPEARANCES BY:

Sandra Bullock

Drew Brees

Queen Latifah

Brad Pitt

Oprah Winfrey

Renée Zellweger

PERFORMANCES BY:

Harry Connick, Jr.

John Fogerty

Jamie Foxx

Herbie Hancock

Cyndi Lauper

Little Big Town

Branford Marsalis

Wynton Marsalis

Dave Matthews

Tim McGraw

Irma Thomas

Jon Batiste

Andra Day

Rockin Dopsie

Trombone Shorty