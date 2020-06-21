Top Stories
Shane Dawson Announces He Is 'Done With' the Beauty YouTuber World Amid Drama

Shane Dawson Announces He Is 'Done With' the Beauty YouTuber World Amid Drama

The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sun, 21 June 2020 at 9:28 am

Vanessa Bryant Says Baby Daughter Capri Is 'Driving Like Her Daddy' - Watch!

Vanessa Bryant Says Baby Daughter Capri Is 'Driving Like Her Daddy' - Watch!

Vanessa Bryant is showing off her daughter Capri‘s adorable driving skills.

The 38-year-old wife of the late Kobe Bryant, who is celebrating the birth of their one-year-old daughter Capri this weekend, posted a cute clip on her Instagram on Saturday night (June 20).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Bryant

In the video, Capri is driving a pink buggy.

“Koko Bean driving like her daddy – leaning to the side. Thank you for the buggies auntie Sophie and uncle Serg! #birthdaygirl,” Vanessa captioned the cute post.

“God Bless you sweet princess. Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a ‘Koko-Bean’ named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant. We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy,” she also wrote in an earlier post that day.

Just recently, Vanessa revealed she got two tattoos in honor of Gigi and Kobe.

Click here to see the cute post!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @vanessabryant
Posted to: capri bryant, Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Tiffany Haddish speaks at a Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood - TMZ
  • Raven Symone is getting love from Disney Channel stars after her wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • Bobby Berk claims a RHONY star "stole" from his store - TooFab
  • Find out how Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are preparing for their baby - Just Jared Jr