Vanessa Bryant Says Baby Daughter Capri Is 'Driving Like Her Daddy' - Watch!

Vanessa Bryant is showing off her daughter Capri‘s adorable driving skills.

The 38-year-old wife of the late Kobe Bryant, who is celebrating the birth of their one-year-old daughter Capri this weekend, posted a cute clip on her Instagram on Saturday night (June 20).

In the video, Capri is driving a pink buggy.

“Koko Bean driving like her daddy – leaning to the side. Thank you for the buggies auntie Sophie and uncle Serg! #birthdaygirl,” Vanessa captioned the cute post.

“God Bless you sweet princess. Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a ‘Koko-Bean’ named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant. We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy,” she also wrote in an earlier post that day.

Just recently, Vanessa revealed she got two tattoos in honor of Gigi and Kobe.

