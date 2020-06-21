Top Stories
Shane Dawson Announces He Is 'Done With' the Beauty YouTuber World Amid Drama

The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sun, 21 June 2020 at 12:07 pm

Vanessa Bryant Wishes Late Husband Kobe a Happy Father's Day

Vanessa Bryant Wishes Late Husband Kobe a Happy Father's Day

Vanessa Bryant is honoring her late husband.

The 38-year-old wife of the late Kobe Bryant posted a touching tribute to the NBA icon on her Instagram on Father’s Day Sunday (June 21).

“Happy Father’s Day to the BEST daddy in the world. We miss you so much. We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB ❤️😘@KobeBryant #BestoftheBest #GirlDad ❤️,” she captioned a sweet family photo.

One day before, Vanessa celebrated their daughter Capri‘s first birthday, as well as sharing an adorable video of her baby daughter “driving like her daddy.” Watch it right here!

Just recently, Vanessa revealed she got two tattoos in honor of Gigi and Kobe. See the new tribute…

