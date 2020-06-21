Will Smith Gets Emotional Reminiscing About Being a Dad on Father's Day - Watch! (Video)

Will Smith is getting choked up.

The 51-year-old Bad Boys actor spoke about his experience as a father with wife Jada Pinkett Smith on a Father’s Day episode of Red Table Talk on Sunday (June 21).

“So Will Smith becomes a father at 24…what was that like? Trey being your first born, you’re bringing him home from the hospital,” Jada said.

“I think that was my first moment of the real weight of parenting. I brought him home, and I remember we put him in the bassinet… and it was like stark terror. I’m totally responsible for this life… I just cried so hard. It makes me teary right now,” Will said while getting emotional.

“You cried from what? What was the feeling?” Jada went on.

“I can’t do it. I’m not the guy. Oh man, I just knew I didn’t know nothing,” he said, wiping away tears.

“Oh man, I’m going to need to get myself together. I’m going to have to walk this one off… I need a tissue. See I thought the red couch wouldn’t get me like this. The red table always gets you like this.”

He also got candid about how he really felt after getting a divorce.

