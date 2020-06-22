Aaron & Sam Taylor-Johnson Are Celebrating Eight Years of Marriage!

Sam Taylor-Johnson is celebrating eight years of wedded bliss with husband Aaron-Taylor Johnson!

The 53-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey director took to Instagram on Sunday (June 21) to celebrate her eighth wedding anniversary to the 30-year-old Nocturnal Animals actor.

“8 years later. Happy anniversary ❤️ #aarontaylorjohnson ❤️” Sam wrote along with a photo of she and Aaron at the beach.

A few moments earlier, Sam shared a photo of Aaron lounging out on a deck along with a sweet message in honor of Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day ❤️ #aarontaylorjohnson 🔥” Aaron wrote.

Sam and Aaron married back in June 2012. They share two daughters together – Wylda, 9, and Romy, 8.