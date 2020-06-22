Top Stories
The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

The Black Eyed Peas Reveal Why Fergie Isn't With Them

Post Malone Sold 50,000 of Wine in Two Days!

Post Malone Sold 50,000 of Wine in Two Days!

Mon, 22 June 2020 at 2:48 am

Aaron & Sam Taylor-Johnson Are Celebrating Eight Years of Marriage!

Aaron & Sam Taylor-Johnson Are Celebrating Eight Years of Marriage!

Sam Taylor-Johnson is celebrating eight years of wedded bliss with husband Aaron-Taylor Johnson!

The 53-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey director took to Instagram on Sunday (June 21) to celebrate her eighth wedding anniversary to the 30-year-old Nocturnal Animals actor.

“8 years later. Happy anniversary ❤️ #aarontaylorjohnson ❤️” Sam wrote along with a photo of she and Aaron at the beach.

A few moments earlier, Sam shared a photo of Aaron lounging out on a deck along with a sweet message in honor of Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day ❤️ #aarontaylorjohnson 🔥” Aaron wrote.

Sam and Aaron married back in June 2012. They share two daughters together – Wylda, 9, and Romy, 8.
Just Jared on Facebook
aaron sam taylor johnson are celebrating eight years of marriage 01
aaron sam taylor johnson are celebrating eight years of marriage 02
aaron sam taylor johnson are celebrating eight years of marriage 03
aaron sam taylor johnson are celebrating eight years of marriage 04
aaron sam taylor johnson are celebrating eight years of marriage 05
aaron sam taylor johnson are celebrating eight years of marriage 06
aaron sam taylor johnson are celebrating eight years of marriage 07
aaron sam taylor johnson are celebrating eight years of marriage 08
aaron sam taylor johnson are celebrating eight years of marriage 09
aaron sam taylor johnson are celebrating eight years of marriage 10
aaron sam taylor johnson are celebrating eight years of marriage 11
aaron sam taylor johnson are celebrating eight years of marriage 12
aaron sam taylor johnson are celebrating eight years of marriage 13
aaron sam taylor johnson are celebrating eight years of marriage 14

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Aaron Johnson, Sam Taylor Wood

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Tiffany Haddish speaks at a Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood - TMZ
  • Raven Symone is getting love from Disney Channel stars after her wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • Bobby Berk claims a RHONY star "stole" from his store - TooFab
  • Find out how Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are preparing for their baby - Just Jared Jr