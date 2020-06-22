Top Stories
Mon, 22 June 2020 at 9:43 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio Serves Up A Fun Game of Volleyball On The Beach

Alessandra Ambrosio Serves Up A Fun Game of Volleyball On The Beach

Alessandra Ambrosio sets up to serve the ball while playing a game of volleyball with a group of her friends in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon (June 21).

The 39-year-old model wore a bright orange bathing suit with blue shorts over it as she hit the beach for the day of fun.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alessandra Ambrosio

The next day, Alessandra rocked an over-sized starry sweater while out running some errands and black leggings.

After stopping by a pilates session, Alessandra picked up some frozen yogurt to go before attending a meeting or two.

Just last week, Alessandra was seen showing off her beachy highlights ahead of stopping by the beach for another get together with her pals.

See all the sun-kissed pics of the model here!
