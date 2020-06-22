Alessandra Ambrosio Serves Up A Fun Game of Volleyball On The Beach
Alessandra Ambrosio sets up to serve the ball while playing a game of volleyball with a group of her friends in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon (June 21).
The 39-year-old model wore a bright orange bathing suit with blue shorts over it as she hit the beach for the day of fun.
The next day, Alessandra rocked an over-sized starry sweater while out running some errands and black leggings.
After stopping by a pilates session, Alessandra picked up some frozen yogurt to go before attending a meeting or two.
Just last week, Alessandra was seen showing off her beachy highlights ahead of stopping by the beach for another get together with her pals.