Amanda Seyfried Weighs In On the Possibility of 'Mamma Mia 3'

Amanda Seyfried is dishing on another Mamma Mia! movie.

Earlier this week, it was producer Judy Craymer revealed that she was working on possibly making a third installment in the franchise.

During a new interview with Collider, Amanda shared her thoughts on a possible third movie – and she isn’t that convinced it could happen right now.

“Well it’s a better story, because they had something to grow on,” Amanda said of the sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. “Like the first story had to match the stage show. So it was like, they were kind of stuck. With the second story, it could have been anything. Having Meryl [Streep]’s character die kind of gave us so many good storylines. It was kind of a genius idea because you’re like, no, we don’t want to lose her. But at the same time, look at what you can do, you can go back. And Lily James can play young Meryl. It was just perfect. It was so well written.”

“Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other,” Amanda continued. “That’s what we talked about last time, like did we ever think that we’d end up here again on an Island in Croatia?”

Despite wanting to reunite with the cast again, Amanda isn’t sure there is a story or enough ABBA music for a third movie.

“So yeah, I wish there was a Mamma Mia 3, but I’ll tell you what – I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and I hope I’m wrong again,” Amanda admitted. “I don’t think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie. Because we’d have to use ‘Super Trooper’ again and we’d have to use ‘Mamma Mia’ again and have to use them in a different way.”

