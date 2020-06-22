Apple Watch Has Cool New Features, Plus There's a Huge Sale Happening Now

Some cool new features have been announced for the Apple Watch along with its updated operating system, watchOS 7.

People who have the Apple Watch Series 3, 4, or 5 will be able to upgrade to the new operating system this fall, but Apple is dropping support for Series 1 and Series 2.

Among the new features on watchOS 7 are sleep tracking and a rebranded Activity app called Fitness. The sleep tracking feature will track the amount of time that you have slept, plus you can set a bedtime and wake-up alarm.

There’s also a new feature that is perfect for the pandemic: a hand-washing detection feature. The watch will know when you start washing your hands and will let you know when to stop, based on the recommended amount of time of 20 seconds.

Don’t have an Apple Watch, but have been thinking about getting one? Now is the right time because Amazon is having a huge sale.

The Apple Watch Series 5, the newest model, is currently $100 off. The original price is $399, but you can get it now for $299. Shop all the models HERE.

