Ben Higgins Reveals If He Still Keeps In Touch With Exes Lauren Bushnell & JoJo Fletcher

Ben Higgins‘ episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! airs tonight and the former star is looking back at his time on the program.

In a new interview with US Weekly, the 31-year-old opened up about how close he is with his now exes, Lauren Bushnell and JoJo Fletcher.

“Not Lauren, we haven’t talked [about the show re-airing],” Ben says, talking about his ex-fiancee. “She’s married. I’m happy for her, and she found her partner.”

Ben added, “I mean, if she reached out saying, ‘Hey, how are you going to handle this? This is what’s sensitive me…’ I would love to take that call from her, but I don’t think I’m needed in this moment for her.”

Lauren recently married singer Chris Lane in October of last year.

As for his other ex, JoJo (who went onto star as The Bachelorette), Ben revealed while they’re in touch, they’re not best friends.

“JoJo and I are good friends. I have a lot of respect for her and Jordan [Rodgers, her fiance]…The same kind of thing, if she has a man and a confidant by her side that she probably leans in on.”

He added, “If I saw her, it would be … I actually saw her in the airport last year. It was awesome to see her and Jordan together, but we don’t keep in close contact. I think just because for me, and probably for them, it wouldn’t be healthy. It’s not smart.”

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! airs at 8/7c on ABC.