Camila Mendes Defends 'Riverdale' Co-Stars, Calls Out Those Who 'Falsely Accuse People of Sexual Assault'

Camila Mendes is defending her Riverdale co-stars who have been accused of sexual misconduct, slamming the allegations as false.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have both denied any wrongdoing in a series of tweets after being personally accused.

Camila is standing by her co-stars and has released a statement.

“it’s incredibly destructive to falsely accuse people of sexual assault. whatever point this person was trying to make about how quickly people believe what they read, it was not worth damaging the integrity of the me too movement,” Camila wrote on Instagram story. “it’s sickening and doesn’t prove anything except that there are twisted people in this world who have no concern for the consequences of their harmful actions.” Read Camila‘s entire statement in the gallery of this post.

Another Riverdale co-star also spoke out about these allegations.