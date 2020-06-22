Cardi B & Offset's Daughter Kulture Photo Bombed Their Father's Day Pic & 'Did It on Purpose!')

Top Stories
Mon, 22 June 2020 at 1:58 pm

Offset and Cardi B celebrate Father’s Day together at a big dinner on Sunday (June 21) in Los Angeles.

The celebration included his four kids Kulture, Jordan, Kalea and Kody. The family posed for photos together inside the restaurant, and were also photographed arriving and leaving the party.

At one point, it looks like Kulture photo bombed her parents’ photo, Cardi revealed, She posted, “Guess who photobomb me and @offsetyrn picture ? And she know she did it on purpose 😒”

We hope Offset and Cardi B, and their family, had a wonderful Father’s Day weekend together.

Find out what Cardi B did earlier in the week that looked very painful!

Check out all the photos of Cardi B and Offset together with their family to celebrate Father’s Day together…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Cardi B, Celebrity Babies, Kulture Cephus, Offset

