Charlize Theron Denies She Was Engaged to Sean Penn, Clarifies Details About Their Relationship

Mon, 22 June 2020 at 10:16 pm

Charlize Theron is speaking out to clarify the extent of her relationship with ex Sean Penn.

There were rumors that the couple had gotten engaged, but the Oscar-winning actress says that is not true.

“What? That’s not true. no. I did not ‘almost get married to Sean,’ that’s such bulls–t,” Charlize said in an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated.”

“It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year. We never moved in. I was never going to marry him. It was nothing like that,” Charlize added.

The couple started dating in 2013 and reports surfaced in 2015 that they had called it quits.

Stern asked if she has ever felt lonely or if she’s ever thought about getting married.

“I never wanted to get married. That’s never been something that’s important to me,” Charlize said. “On the lives of my children, I’ve never been lonely. I’ve never felt alone.”

“My life right now just doesn’t allow a lot of room for something like that to happen. But in saying that, there’s not this thing that drives me [to have a romantic relationship],” she said (via People). “I enjoy being set up on dates but I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to live with somebody again. To be totally frank, they might have to buy the house next to me. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to deal with that ever again, I’m too old for that s–t.”

Charlize has a very exciting movie coming out in just a couple weeks.

