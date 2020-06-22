Claire Foy Will Star In Psychological Horror Film 'Dust'

Top Stories
Claire Foy has lined up her next project – starring in movie, Dust.

Variety reports that the former Crown actress will star in the lead role set in 1930s Oklahoma.

Claire will play a young mother, trapped by increasingly horrific dust storms, who is haunted by the past, and she becomes convinced that a mysterious presence is threatening her family and will take extraordinary measures to protect them from it, no matter what.

The psychological horror film will be directed by Will Joines and Karrie Crouse.

Lucas Joaquin of Secret Engine is producing along with Alix Madigan of Mad Dog Films.

If you didn’t see, Claire recently reunited with her Crown co-star, Matt Smith, for a special social distance reading. Check it out here!
Photos: Getty
