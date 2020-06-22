'Cobra Kai' Moves From YouTube to Netflix Ahead of Season 3

TV show Cobra Kai is leaving YouTube Premium and heading to Netflix ahead of the show’s third season premiere.

“The appeal of ‘The Karate Kid’ saga is timeless, and ‘Cobra Kai’ picks up right where it left off without missing a beat,” Brian Wright, vice president of original series at Netflix, said in a statement (via Variety). “The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world.”

The show is a continuation of the Karate Kid film franchise, with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawren. Xolo Maridueña, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Nicole Brown, and Jacob Bertrand also star.

The first season of the show earned a 100% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes!

