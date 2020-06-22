Top Stories
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Respond to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Respond to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are speaking out against the allegations of involvement in sexual abuse and sexual harassment that came to light on Twitter.

Cole, 27, was accused by an anonymous Twitter account that seems to have been created just to send out a few tweets accusing him.

“Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it,” Cole tweeted.

Meanwhile, his ex Lili quote tweeted Cole‘s series of tweets to speak out as well.

“I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are,” Lili posted.

