Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Respond to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are speaking out against the allegations of involvement in sexual abuse and sexual harassment that came to light on Twitter.

Cole, 27, was accused by an anonymous Twitter account that seems to have been created just to send out a few tweets accusing him.

“Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it,” Cole tweeted.

Meanwhile, his ex Lili quote tweeted Cole‘s series of tweets to speak out as well.

“I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are,” Lili posted.

Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it. (1) — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue. 2 — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

Brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers- and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

