Top Stories
The Jussie Smollett Case Just Got a Little More Confusing

The Jussie Smollett Case Just Got a Little More Confusing

Mon, 22 June 2020 at 6:08 pm

Country Star Carly Pearce & Husband Michael Ray Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

Country Star Carly Pearce & Husband Michael Ray Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

It’s over for country star Carly Pearce and husband Michael Ray.

The 30-year-old singer has announced that she and Michael have split after just under a year of marriage.

“This was a hard decision. It wasn’t something she wanted to have to do,” a source shared with People about the couple’s split. “This hasn’t been a quarantine realization — it was a last resort.”

Carly and Michael tied the knot in Nashville in October, before the coronavirus hit the nation.

The duo had been spending time together and apart during the pandemic, staying at their home in Nashville and their families’ homes.

“You just drink wine and walk around a small town,” Michael shared with the site of their activities during quarantine. “I don’t think I’ve ever walked more in my life. I felt like we were retired. We just didn’t have anything else to do but walk.”

He added that “it’s been a hard time for everybody, but we’ve really tried to find the silver lining in it, and go, ‘We’re not getting out of this, so how do we make the most of it?’”

For their honeymoon, Carly and Michael chose to head to this tropical location…
Just Jared on Facebook
carly pearce michael ray split divorce 01
carly pearce michael ray split divorce 02
carly pearce michael ray split divorce 03
carly pearce michael ray split divorce 04
carly pearce michael ray split divorce 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carly Pearce, Michael Ray

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Telsa's Cybertruck is being placed on display at the L.A. Auto Museum - TMZ
  • Camila Cabello's new music video features adorable old, home videos - Just Jared Jr
  • Carrie Underwood is showing off her bikini bod - TooFab
  • Find out how Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated Father's Day - Just Jared Jr