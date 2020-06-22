Country Star Carly Pearce & Husband Michael Ray Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage

It’s over for country star Carly Pearce and husband Michael Ray.

The 30-year-old singer has announced that she and Michael have split after just under a year of marriage.

“This was a hard decision. It wasn’t something she wanted to have to do,” a source shared with People about the couple’s split. “This hasn’t been a quarantine realization — it was a last resort.”

Carly and Michael tied the knot in Nashville in October, before the coronavirus hit the nation.

The duo had been spending time together and apart during the pandemic, staying at their home in Nashville and their families’ homes.

“You just drink wine and walk around a small town,” Michael shared with the site of their activities during quarantine. “I don’t think I’ve ever walked more in my life. I felt like we were retired. We just didn’t have anything else to do but walk.”

He added that “it’s been a hard time for everybody, but we’ve really tried to find the silver lining in it, and go, ‘We’re not getting out of this, so how do we make the most of it?’”

