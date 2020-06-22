Top Stories
Dwyane Wade Loves His Father's Day Gift From Gabrielle Union!

Dwyane Wade Loves His Father's Day Gift From Gabrielle Union!

Gabrielle Union gave Dwyane Wade a Father’s Day gift he absolutely loved!

“Happy Fathers Day to Meeeeee!!!! I mentioned years ago that when I moved to LA I would love a Bronco‼️Well the wife was listening. Thank you @gabunion you did that!!!!” Dwyane posted on his Instagram account of a video of the gift.

Gabrielle also posted on her Instagram Story about the Father’s Day gift, writing, “Happy Father’s Day @dwyanewade. We [heart] you.”

Netflix recently announced some exciting news with regard to Gabrielle.

Check out the video that Dwyane posted on his Instagram account…
Photos: Getty
