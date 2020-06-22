Gerard Butler to Star in Action-Thriller 'Kandahar'

Gerard Butler has booked his next role in the action-thriller movie Kandahar.

The 50-year-old actor will star as “Tom Harris, an undercover CIA operative working in the Middle East. An intelligence leak dangerously exposes his classified mission and reveals his covert identity. Stuck in the heart of hostile territory, Harris and his translator must fight their way out of the desert to an extraction point in Kandahar, while eluding the elite special forces hunting them,” via Variety.

The film will be shooting on location in the Middle East. No start date has been announced at this time. Stay tuned!

If you missed it, we have some great new photos of Gerard Butler as he spent his day surfing in his skintight wetsuit.