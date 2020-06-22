Top Stories
The Jussie Smollett Case Just Got a Little More Confusing

Golden Globes 2021 Officially Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The 2021 Golden Globes has been officially postponed to February 28, 2021.

The original 2021 Golden Globes date was never actually announced, but the show typically airs the first weekend in January. This year, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts of the show.

February 28, 2021 was actually the original date of the 2021 Oscars. The 2021 Academy Awards was the first major awards show to postpone and they will now air on April 25, 2021. All of these moves are due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 Golden Globes will air live on that date from 5-8 p.m. PT on NBC live from The Beverly Hilton.

Find out a lot more about how COVID-19 has impacted Hollywood since the very early start of the pandemic in March of 2020.
