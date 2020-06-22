Top Stories
Mon, 22 June 2020 at 5:15 pm

'Hamilton' on Disney+ Will Be Censored & Lin-Manuel Miranda Explains Why

'Hamilton' on Disney+ Will Be Censored & Lin-Manuel Miranda Explains Why

Hamilton won’t be the same on Disney+ when it debuts on the streaming service .

Creator and composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda confirmed that the wildly popular show will actually be censored.

“On July 3, you’re getting the whole show, every note & scene, & a 1-minute countdown clock during intermission (bathroom!),” Lin-Manuel revealed to fans on Twitter, but added that “[the Motion Picture Association of America] has a hard rule about language: more than 1 utterance of “F–k!” is an automatic R rating.”

So, instead of the two f-bombs that are featured in the stage show, you’ll only be hearing one in the show on Disney+.

“…I literally gave two f***s so the kids could see it,” he went on, revealing just which f*** is censored: “In Yorktown, there’s a mute over ‘I get the f___ back up again’.”

However, Lin-Manuel is encouraging fans to sing the uncensored lyrics at home during the show.

“You can sing whatEVER you like at home (even sync up the album)! Love you. Enjoy.”

