'Hamilton' on Disney+ Will Be Censored & Lin-Manuel Miranda Explains Why

Hamilton won’t be the same on Disney+ when it debuts on the streaming service .

Creator and composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda confirmed that the wildly popular show will actually be censored.

“On July 3, you’re getting the whole show, every note & scene, & a 1-minute countdown clock during intermission (bathroom!),” Lin-Manuel revealed to fans on Twitter, but added that “[the Motion Picture Association of America] has a hard rule about language: more than 1 utterance of “F–k!” is an automatic R rating.”

So, instead of the two f-bombs that are featured in the stage show, you’ll only be hearing one in the show on Disney+.

“…I literally gave two f***s so the kids could see it,” he went on, revealing just which f*** is censored: “In Yorktown, there’s a mute over ‘I get the f___ back up again’.”

However, Lin-Manuel is encouraging fans to sing the uncensored lyrics at home during the show.

“You can sing whatEVER you like at home (even sync up the album)! Love you. Enjoy.”

If you didn’t see, watch the trailer now!