Jameela Jamil Asks Why People Are Coming After Just Her For Posting Louis Farrakan's Speech When Notable White Women Did Too

Jameela Jamil is taking accountability for her posts that featured Louis Farrakan, a well known Anti-Semite minister.

The Good Place star opened up about her mistake in sharing his speech about white fear on Instagram. Of course, she also wasn’t the only one to share it, as several other celebrities did as well on their own feeds.

The video in question showed Farrakan during an appearance on The Phil Donahue Show where he answered a question to why “white people, black people, Jewish people” can’t “come together.”

“I’m all up for accountability, and even acknowledged this entirely innocent incident on Instagram. But this bloodthirst to use my name for clicks is getting beyond absurd,” Jameela shared in a tweet this aftenroon. “Before you call me a ‘moron’ for not knowing him. Do you know every single historical figure of MY culture?”

She went on, “The screen grab of the Instagram that was up for a few minutes CLEARLY states I didn’t know who he was. So I wasn’t knowingly praising an anti Semite.”

“But the white women who knowingly praised him aren’t in your tweets. Just the brown one who was simply asking who he is. Curious,” Jameela added. “PS. THE white women who knowingly posted him are much more famous and established than me. Award winners and household names. So again. I ask you.. why me?”

See her tweets below:

I’m all up for accountability, and even acknowledged this entirely innocent incident on Instagram. But this bloodthirst to use my name for clicks is getting beyond absurd. Before you call me a “moron” for not knowing him. Do you know every single historical figure of MY culture? — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 22, 2020

PS. THE white women who knowingly posted him are much more famous and established than me. Award winners and household names. So again. I ask you.. why me? — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 22, 2020

Jameela just recently had to defend herself again after having this celebrity on her podcast.