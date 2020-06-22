Top Stories
The Jussie Smollett Case Just Got a Little More Confusing

Mon, 22 June 2020 at 5:35 pm

Jim Carrey, Emmy Rossum, Kiefer Sutherland & More Pay Tribute to Joel Schumacher

Stars are sharing tributes to Joel Schumacher, who passed away this week.

Jim Carrey, Kiefer Sutherland, Emmy Rossum, Corey Feldman and many others shared their memories on social media of the late director, who was behind such films as St. Elmo’s Fire, The Lost Boys and Batman Forever.

Film fan Kevin Smith also posted a tribute to Joel, writing that he “met him on the set of the ill-fated Batman & Robin and he couldn’t have been nicer or more hospitable (and the man looooved to gossip).”

The Incredible Shrinking Woman was an early cable TV classic for me and I loved St Elmo’s Fire, The Client and Flawless,” Kevin added.

Jim shared in his own tribute, “Joel Schumacher has passed away. He saw deeper things in me than most and he lived a wonderfully creative and heroic life. I am grateful to have had him as a friend.”

See more celebrity tributes below…
