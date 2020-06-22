Top Stories
The Jussie Smollett Case Just Got a Little More Confusing

The Jussie Smollett Case Just Got a Little More Confusing

Mon, 22 June 2020 at 12:49 pm

JK Simmons to Play Spider-Man's J. Jonah Jameson Again, He Confirms!

JK Simmons to Play Spider-Man's J. Jonah Jameson Again, He Confirms!

JK Simmons portrayed J. Jonah Jameson in the 2000s Spider-Man movies, and fans were shocked to see him reprise his role in the latest Spider-Man film Far From Home‘s end credits scene.

He is the first-ever Marvel actor to play a role in an earlier series and then return for the latest Marvel movies. Now, it looks like, he will be returning for more!

“We have, assuming that movie theaters reopen and people are back in movie theaters some time in the next…ever, and if not, I guess we’ll see it on our TVs at home,” JK said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, via The Wrap. “There is one more JJJ appearance in the can, and from what I’m hearing, there is a plan for yet another one.”

Find out the roles JK really wants to play!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: J.K. Simmons, Spider Man

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Telsa's Cybertruck is being placed on display at the L.A. Auto Museum - TMZ
  • Camila Cabello's new music video features adorable old, home videos - Just Jared Jr
  • Carrie Underwood is showing off her bikini bod - TooFab
  • Find out how Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated Father's Day - Just Jared Jr