JK Simmons to Play Spider-Man's J. Jonah Jameson Again, He Confirms!

JK Simmons portrayed J. Jonah Jameson in the 2000s Spider-Man movies, and fans were shocked to see him reprise his role in the latest Spider-Man film Far From Home‘s end credits scene.

He is the first-ever Marvel actor to play a role in an earlier series and then return for the latest Marvel movies. Now, it looks like, he will be returning for more!

“We have, assuming that movie theaters reopen and people are back in movie theaters some time in the next…ever, and if not, I guess we’ll see it on our TVs at home,” JK said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, via The Wrap. “There is one more JJJ appearance in the can, and from what I’m hearing, there is a plan for yet another one.”

