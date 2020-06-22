Johnny Depp to Voice Role in Animated Series That Will Have 250 Five-Minute Episodes

Johnny Depp will be voicing a role in the upcoming animated series Puffins!

The Oscar-nominated actor will be playing Johnny Puff in the mobile-first series, which will consist of 250 five-minute episodes, according to Variety.

The show will follow “the adventures of a group of cute birds, who are the servants of the wily walrus Otto. It ‘will promote positive messaging,’ by weaving in ‘themes such as gender and race equality and environmental protection.’”

The series is being produced by Italian company Iervolino Entertainment, which also produced his upcoming movie Waiting for the Barbarians.

“We’re so happy to reunite with Johnny for a second project,” Andrea Iervolino said in a statement. “Experiencing a new and avant-garde project like this short series, alongside Johnny, has given me even more conviction to champion experimental genre and format fusions. I am beyond grateful that Johnny has shown belief in the project … sharing his thoughtful artistic ideas that are providing real added value to the Puffins universe.”

