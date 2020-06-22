Josh Hutcherson Says 'The Hunger Games' Was 'Worlds Apart' From Anything Else He Experienced

Josh Hutcherson holds hands with girlfriend Claudia Traisac while out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The longtime couple continued their adventures the next day with a bike ride around the city.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Josh looked back on some of his biggest movie and television projects and revealed his time on The Hunger Games was a double edge sword.

“It was worlds apart from anything I have ever experienced. It’s like a double-edged sword,” he shared about the fame it brought him. “Obviously the benefit of having more projects come your way is great. But when I set out to become an actor at 8, being famous and being recognized was not on my radar. I just wanted to make movies.”

Josh adds, “That naiveté followed me until The Hunger Games slapped me in the face. It’s hard for anybody to digest, especially being a kid from Kentucky.”

“It made me realize the kind of actor I wanted to be. The idea of doing big, big projects that make you even more well-known doesn’t sound as appetizing. If that opportunity came up again, I would have to think about it more.”

If you missed it, The Hunger Games franchise is continuing with a movie based on the prequel.