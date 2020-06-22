Top Stories
The Jussie Smollett Case Just Got a Little More Confusing

Mon, 22 June 2020 at 7:58 pm

Katharine McPhee Is So Excited to Watch the 'Hamilton' Movie

Katharine McPhee wears a pink tie-dye sweatshirt while stepping out to pick up some takeout food on Saturday (June 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 36-year-old entertainer’s husband David Foster waited in the car while she went into the restaurant to pick up the order.

Katharine took to Twitter over the weekend to express her excitement over the Hamilton movie, which will premiere on Disney+ on July 3. The trailer was just released and you can watch it now here.

Kat retweeted a tweet from her friend Leslie Odom Jr. and wrote, “Ahh friend I’m so excited to watch this!!”

In case you didn’t know, Kat and Leslie worked together on the NBC series Smash and they all recently reunited for a special reason.
